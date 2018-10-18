Share this article

'Jersey Shore' star Pauly D, who doubles as a touring DJ, will perform in VENU this fall. (Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News)

'Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D can't get enough of Buffalo, plans another visit

For a man who rose to fame by sauntering around the beach, tanning, lifting weights and doing the occasional load of laundry, it's odd to think Pauly D holds such an affinity for Buffalo. We have warm weather for less than five months!

But after jam-packing VENU last October, then picking Sunset Bay Beach Club for his July birthday destination - which also sold out - DJ Pauly D has scheduled his next visit, called Blowout 2018, for 10 p.m. Nov. 29 at VENU (75 W. Chippewa St.).

General admission costs $24.99 in advance here, while limited VIP passes run for $100 and include a meet-and-greet with Pauly D, a Blowout T-shirt, permission to skip the ticket line and one complimentary drink at VENU.

The "Jersey Shore" reality TV star, born Paul DelVecchio Jr., celebrated his 38th birthday (week) with a gig at Sunset, which sold out more than a month in advance. The Smiles gallery from that show, here, was among the most popular of 2018.

Pauly D's first area visit came Oct. 20, 2017, for VENU's first anniversary party. See the Smiles and shots of DJ Pauly D at work, here.

The crowd welcomes DJ Pauly D at Sunset Bay Beach Club on July 1, 2018. (Chuck Alaimo/Special to The News)

