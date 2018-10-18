HUSS, John R. "Rick"

October 15, 2018, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Beverly A. (nee Meyer); dear father of Danielle and Kevin Huss; loving grandfather of Kylie and Bailey Huss; brother of Keith (Debbie) Everts, Rosie (Louis) Janes, Dorrie Detres, Shelly (Dave) Benedict and the late Janet (late Dan) Burch, late Robert (Joanne) Everts and the late Edward "Bud" Huss; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Friday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205, where services will follow at 7:00 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo.