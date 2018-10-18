How we see it: NFL picks for Week 7
Members of the News sports staff will be picking games on BNblitz.com.
Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the slate for Week 7, beginning with the Thursday night game (point spreads are through Thursday morning; asterisk indicates best bet):
|Skurski
|Gaughan
|Wolf
|THURSDAY
|Broncos 1 1/2 at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Broncos
|SUNDAY
|at Colts 7 1/2 Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|at Chargers 6 1/2 Titans
|Chargers
|Titans
|Chargers
|at Jaguars 5 Texans
|Jaguars
|Texans
|Jaguars
|at Bucs 3 Browns
|Browns
|Bucs
|Bucs
|at Eagles 4 1/2 Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Eagles
|Vikings 3 1/2 at Jets
|Vikings*
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Patriots 3 at Bears
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Lions -- at Dolphins
|Lions
|Lions
|Dolphins
|at Ravens 2 1/2 Saints
|Saints
|Ravens*
|Saints
|at Redskins 1 1/2 Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Redskins
|Redskins
|Rams 10 at 49ers
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams*
|at Chiefs 6 Bengals
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|MONDAY
|at Falcons 5 1/2 Giants
|Falcons
|Giants
|Falcons
|Last week ATS
|7-7
|6-8
|8-6
|Season ATS
|48-40-4
|37-51-4
|40-48-4
