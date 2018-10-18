Share this article

Khalil Mack and the Bears face the Patriots on Sunday. (Getty Images)

How we see it: NFL picks for Week 7

| Published | Updated

Members of the News sports staff will be picking games on BNblitz.com.

Here is how Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan and Jason Wolf see the slate for Week 7, beginning with the Thursday night game (point spreads are through Thursday morning; asterisk indicates best bet):

Skurski Gaughan Wolf
THURSDAY
Broncos 1 1/2 at Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Broncos
SUNDAY
at Colts 7 1/2 Bills Bills Bills Bills
at Chargers 6 1/2 Titans Chargers Titans Chargers
at Jaguars 5 Texans Jaguars Texans Jaguars
at Bucs 3 Browns Browns Bucs Bucs
at Eagles 4 1/2 Panthers Panthers Panthers Eagles
Vikings 3 1/2 at Jets Vikings* Vikings Vikings
Patriots 3 at Bears Patriots Patriots Patriots
Lions -- at Dolphins Lions Lions Dolphins
at Ravens 2 1/2 Saints Saints Ravens* Saints
at Redskins 1 1/2 Cowboys Cowboys Redskins Redskins
Rams 10 at 49ers Rams Rams Rams*
at Chiefs 6 Bengals Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs
MONDAY
at Falcons 5 1/2 Giants Falcons Giants Falcons
Last week ATS 7-7 6-8 8-6
Season ATS 48-40-4 37-51-4 40-48-4

