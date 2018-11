HILL, Joseph F., III "Freddie"

Called from labor to reward October 16, 2018. A Memorial Musical Celebration will be conducted Friday, October 19, 2018, 6pm at Antioch Baptist Church, 1327 Fillmore Ave. At the request of Mr.Hill, there will be no prior visitation. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com.