HANDYSIDE, Kenneth R.

HANDYSIDE - Kenneth R. Of West Seneca, NY, promoted to Heaven on October 16, 2018. Beloved husband of the late E. Roberta (nee Fanning); dearest father of Kenneth J. (Deborah) Handyside, Joy (Timothy) Florczak and James (Patricia) Handyside; grandfather of John Handyside, Ruth (Jesse) Rohl, Katie (Andrew) Capella, Caleb and Emily Handyside; great-grandfather of Jack, Cole Capella, Carter, Katelynn Rohl and Elijah Handyside; brother of the late Florence, Harold and Edna Handyside. Baptist missionary, advocate for the unborn and dedicated Bible believing Christian. Friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. The Funeral Service will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at First Baptist Church of West Seneca, 511 Union Rd., West Seneca. Please share condolences at hoyfuneralhome.com