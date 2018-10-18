GARDNER POOLEY, Mary "Missy"

Of Needham, MA, passed away on September 19, 2018. She was 94 years old. Missy was born in Buffalo, NY and raised her family in Needham before retiring to Connestee Falls, NC and Kennett Square, PA. She was predeceased by her husband, John A. Pooley and is survived by three sons, John A. Pooley Jr. and his wife, Joan of Norwood, MA, Christopher G. Pooley of Needham, MA and Stephen G. Pooley of Taunton, MA. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great- granddaughter. Missy was an avid tennis player and golfer. She volunteered with the League of Women Voters and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston. Her grace, generosity, and sense of humor leave wonderful memories. A Memorial Service for Missy will be held at First Parish Church, 22 Dedham Ave., Needham, MA on Saturday, October 27th at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Missy's name be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org/donate. To share a memory of Missy, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com