Bills QBs since the Jim Kelly era
News file photos
Todd Collins, 1995-97: 28 games, 17 starts (7-10) ... 54.7 comp. pct. ... 3,218 yards (6.2 per att.) ... 16 TDs ... 19 INTs.
Getty Images
Alex Van Pelt, 1994-2003: 31 games, 11 starts (3-8) ... 54.9 comp. pct. ... 2,985 yards (6.3 per att.) ... 16 TDs ... 24 INTs.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Rob Johnson, 1998-2001: 30 games, 26 starts (9-17) ... 60.5 comp. pct. ... 4,798 yards (7.2 per att.) ... 27 TDs ... 17 INTs.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Doug Flutie, 1998-2000: 39 games, 30 starts (21-9) ... 56.3 comp. pct. ... 7,582 yards (7.1 per att.) ... 47 TDs ... 30 INTs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Drew Bledsoe, 2002-04: 48 games, 48 starts (23-25) ... 59.1 comp. pct. ... 10,151 yards (6.6 per att.) ... 55 TDs ... 43 INTs.
News file photo
J.P. Losman, 2004-08: 42 games, 33 starts (10-23) ... 59.3 comp. pct. ... 6,211 yards (6.6 per att.) ... 33 TDs ... 34 INTs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Kelly Holcomb, 2005-06: 10 games, 8 starts (4-4) ... 67.4 comp. pct. ... 1,509 yards (6.6 per at..) ... 10 TDs ... 8 INTs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Trent Edwards, 2007-10: 34 games, 32 starts (14-18) ... 60.9 comp. pct. ... 5,739 yards ... (6.5 per att.) ... 25 TDs ... 27 INTs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Ryan Fitzpatrick, 2009-12: 55 games, 53 starts (20-33) ... 59.8 comp. pct. ... 11,654 yards (6.7 per att.) ... 80 TDs ... 64 INTs.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Brian Brohm, 2009-10: 3 games, 2 starts (0-2) ... 51.9 comp. pct. ... 252 yards (4.8 per att.) ... 0 TDs ... 5 INTs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
EJ Manuel, 2013-16: 28 games, 17 starts (6-11) ... 58.3 comp. pct. ... 3,502 yards (6.4 per att.) ... 19 TDs u2026 15 INTs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Thad Lewis, 2013: 6 games, 5 starts (2-3) ... 59.2 comp. pct. ... 1,092 yards (7.0 per att.) ... 4 TDs ... 3 INTs.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jeff Tuel, 2013-14: 2 games, 1 start (0-1) ... 44.1 comp. pct. ... 309 yards (5.2 per att.) ... 1 TDs ... 3 INTs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Kyle Orton, 2014: 12 games, 12 starts (7-5) ... 64.2 comp. pct. ... 3,018 yards (6.8 per att.) ... 18 TDs ... 10 INTs.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Matt Cassel, 2015: 1 game, 1 start (1-0) ... no stats.
Buffalo News file photo
Tyrod Taylor, 2015-17: 44 games, 43 starts (22-20) ... 62.6 comp. pct. ... 8,857 yards (7.2 per att.) ... 51 TDs ... 16 INTs.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Nathan Peterman, 2017-18: 6 games, 3 starts (1-2) ... 44.3 comp. pct. ... 337 yards (4.3 per att.) ... 3 TDs ... 9 INTs.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Joe Webb, 2017: 2 games, 0 starts ... 28.6 comp. pct. ... 35 yards (5.0 per att.) ... O TDs ... 1 INT.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Josh Allen, 2018: 6 games, 5 starts (2-3) ... 50.6 comp. pct. ... 832 yards (6.0 per att.) ... 2 TDs ... 5 INTs.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Derek Anderson, 2018: Makes first start against Indianapolis in Week 7.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 22
Thursday, October 18, 2018
A statistical look at the quarterbacks for the Bills since the retirement of Jim Kelly.
