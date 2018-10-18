The Wilson Street Farm occupies 10 acres of previously vacant land in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood. The Stevens family is set to purchase the land from the city after leasing the land for the last 10 years.
Mark Stevens cultivates the soil on his family's Wilson Street Farm.
Janice Stevens uses recycled cardboard to prepare the soil in the beds after recent harvests in one of the hoop houses.
From above, Mark Stevens cultivates the soil in tidy, parallel rows.
Janice Stevens tends to the patch of asparagus, which was recently harvested.
Mark and Janice Stevens started the Wilson Street Farm on a vacant urban lot behind their home in on Fillmore ten years ago and have grown it into a fixture of the community.
Mark and Janice Stevens on the vacant lot in 2009, one year after they moved to Buffalo from Wyoming County.
Tucker Stevens mows the grass on his family's Wilson Street Farm.
In 2010, Tucker, then 18, and Titus, then 12, use the tractor to haul water.
Eight years later, an older Tucker uses a bigger tractor to haul a larger tank full of collected rainwater used for irrigation.
Mark Stevens checks on a patch of okra.
A blossom on an okra plant at the Wilson Street Farm.
Beans after the harvest.
Freshly harvested pumpkins.
Mark Stevens started the Wilson Street Farm with his family 10 years ago.
Janice Stevens sits with the family dog in the kitchen.
Tucker Stevens mows the grass on his family's Wilson Street Farm.
In 2012, Mark Stevens tops off a compost pile.
In 2010, the Stevens boys, from left, Wilson, 16, Tucker, 18, and Titus, 12, use buckets to water the plant beds.
Tucker Stevens pumps rainwater up to fill the water tank that feeds the irrigation system in the greenhouses.
Mark is framed by a row of grapes as he tills the plant beds.
An aerial view of the Wilson Street farm, which occupies once-vacant land in the Fillmore-Broadway neighborhood.
