Dr. John Radford founded Five Star Urgent Care, which has rebranded as WellNow Urgent Care. (News file photo)

Five Star Urgent Care rebrands as WellNow Urgent Care

Five Star Urgent Care has rebranded itself WellNow Urgent Care.

The company, which was launched in 2012 by Dr. John Radford, has locations across New York State, including in Niagara Falls, Jamestown, Lakewood and Batavia.

The chain plans to open additional upstate locations this fall in Irondequoit, Oneida and Niskayuna.

Matt Glynn – Matt Glynn has been a business reporter with The Buffalo News since 2000. He is a native of Youngstown and lives in Buffalo.
