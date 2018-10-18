Five Star Urgent Care rebrands as WellNow Urgent Care
Five Star Urgent Care has rebranded itself WellNow Urgent Care.
The company, which was launched in 2012 by Dr. John Radford, has locations across New York State, including in Niagara Falls, Jamestown, Lakewood and Batavia.
The chain plans to open additional upstate locations this fall in Irondequoit, Oneida and Niskayuna.
