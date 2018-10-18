Falls man allegedly assaults woman after requests for cereal, cigarette go unmet

A Niagara Falls man attacked a woman early Wednesday morning after she refused his requests for a cigarette and some cereal, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

As the victim was being treated by an ambulance crew shortly after 3 a.m at an apartment building on Niagara Street near 22nd Street, police officers saw her alleged attacker calmly standing in a hallway eating Ramen noodles.

The victim – who sustained a 6-inch-by-half-inch wound to her head – told police her attacker became angry and called her a name before she said she was struck in the head and fell unconscious as she was entering her apartment.

Alphonso A. Moody, 47, was charged with second-degree assault, according to the report. Both Moody and the victim lived in separate apartments in the building. The victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center.