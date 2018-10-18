Essex Homes ‘Easton’ model is move-in ready

Essex Homes of WNY is showcasing its “Easton” home plan design at 21 Weathersfield Lane in Cross Creek Estates.

The single-family home community is located in Lancaster off Pleasant View Drive and Pavement Road. This move-in-ready home is well-priced at $439,900 and is 3,012 square feet with four bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

“Cross Creek is situated at the northern edge of Lancaster close to the NYS Thruway, offering a convenient route to downtown Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs,” says Greg Nanula, Regional Sales Manager. “The family-oriented community has become increasingly popular because of its location, the Lancaster schools and its picturesque country setting. Many lots back to a protected conservation area affording lovely backyard views and natural vistas.

Cross Creek’s winding streets and cul-de-sacs offer families a quiet location with substantially less traffic.

“The community is also just minutes away from area parks, biking trails and picnic areas, as well as major shopping, dining and entertainment outlets accessible via Transit Road,” he says.

The handsome exterior features maintenance-free vinyl siding a colorful stone veneer accent. The builder’s signature trim surrounds the covered front door entry which opens to a light-filled, two-story foyer and spacious first floor featuring 9’ ceiling.

There are gray-washed, ash hardwood floors and to the left of the foyer, a private den with double French doors and crown molding.

A formal, yet open dining room located just beyond the den is accented by crown molding and chair rail to enhance the ambience of family dinners and special gatherings. Located just off the home’s main hallway is the kitchen and great room.

The contemporary kitchen features “Homecrest” white-painted maple cabinets with wood dovetailed drawers and softouch guides, granite countertops, a modern ceramic tile backsplash, an island breakfast bar and dinette. Stainless steel appliances and Kohler accents give the kitchen its polished look.

The adjacent great room invites natural light through three large windows across the back wall affording picturesque views of the natural scenery.

Sophisticated crown molding adds a touch of elegance to the great room along with its decorative gas fireplace featuring a ceramic tile hearth. Toward the rear of the home, a large sunroom features a cathedral ceiling along with two walls of windows and a sliding glass door that leads out to the large concrete patio. A convenient entry off the attached garage leads to a ceramic-tiled mudroom and laundry room.

A rich, stained oak staircase goes upstairs to a luxurious master suite with a classic box ceiling, decorative crown molding, two, large walk-in closets and an elegant master bath with a cathedral ceiling. The dual vanities has a granite countertop. There is a large soaking tub and a glass-enclosed, ceramic tile shower with sophisticated, mosaic tile accents. Each of the three, large secondary bedrooms offer spacious walk-in closets, as well as convenient access to the ceramic-tiled main bath.

Essex Homes offers more than 30 distinct home plan designs in addition to the ‘Easton,” at 21 Weathersfield Lane.

Buyers have options and the opportunity to select the plan that best meets their individual needs.

“Our recent phase of development in Cross Creek added 35 new home sites. For a limited time, we are also offering homebuyers the opportunity to save thousands of dollars and choose from a variety of custom options to personalize their homes with a new sunroom, granite or quartz countertops, floor plan expansions and more, as part of our limited time promotion, Time is of the Essex,” says Nanula.

In addition to the home at 21 Weathersfield Lane, construction is now underway on a new “Madison II” home plan at 13 Weathersfield Lane. Prospective buyers interested in learning more about Cross Creek Estates may visit the builder’s fully-furnished and landscaped model at 72 Tranquility Trail, which is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. or by appointment. To make an appointment with a sales representative, call (716) 681-2513.

For more information also visit essexhomeswny.com.