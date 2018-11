EGGERT, Alvah C.

EGGERT - Alvah C. October 15, 2018. Beloved husband of the late Anna (nee Howe) Eggert; dearest father of Bill Eggert. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Prayer Service to be held Friday morning at 10:30 AM in Acacia Park Cemetery. Arrangements by DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME.