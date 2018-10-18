EDWARDS, John B.

EDWARDS - John B. Departed this life October 12, 2018. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Friday, October 19, 2018 from 11 AM - 5 PM. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 11 AM at Friendship Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St., where Funeral Services will follow at 12 noon. Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery, West Seneca, NY. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com