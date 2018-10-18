Disturbed, Three Days Grace announce KeyBank Center show

Heads up, hard rock fans. Headliner Disturbed and support Three Days Grace, two powerhouse mainstream bands, have announced a double bill for Buffalo on March 2, 2019, in KeyBank Center.

The show is part of Disturbed's Evolution World Tour, named after the band's seventh studio album that's scheduled for release tomorrow.

Tickets, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 26, range from $48.50-$93.50 (includes $4.50 facility fee) and can be purchased at the KeyBank Center Box Office, at Tickets.com, or by calling (888) 223-6000. A random handbill policy will be in effect. A limited number of handbills are available now.

Both bands have made noise over the past month, with Disturbed's cover of Simon and Garfunkel's "Sound of Silence" proving that the four-piece is capable of something other than unbridled anger against the establishment, corruption and social issues (although there appears to be plenty of those emotions in "Evolution," too).

The headliner's last visit to the Buffalo-area was a Darien Lake show with Breaking Benjamin in 2016. If you were wondering how Billboard's critics ranked Disturbed's best 10 songs, then here's your answer.

And Three Days Grace is no ordinary supporting act, as the Canadian rockers just scored their 14th No. 1 single on the mainstream rock charts, ending Van Halen's 20-year reign of 13 chart-toppers. The Toronto-based four-piece's "Infra-Red" - off the "Outsider" disc in March -was the single that vaulted them to glory.

