David Homes ‘Greenbrier’ model featured in home show

Featured during July’s 2018 Horizons Tour of Homes, “The Greenbrier” model home by David Homes, located at 53 Tranquility Trail in Lancaster, is one of the builders’ best-selling, two-story designs.

“The popularity of this design is evidenced by the fact that we’ve built variations of it ranging from 2,750 square feet to 4000 plus square feet throughout Western New York,” Said Scott Gilray of David Homes.It’s easy to see why, starting with the home’s beautiful curb appeal. Done in an espresso siding with white trim, the covered front porch makes for a welcoming entrance that keeps guests protected.

The Greenbrier model in Lancaster’s Cross Creek community is 3,011 square feet with four bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Not noticeable from the street is the three-car tandem garage that provides plenty of extra space right where a family needs it.

An open floor plan lends itself to entertaining friends and family and is a must-have for many new homebuyers. Whether people are gathered around the large island, hanging out in the morning room, or relaxing in the great room…everyone feels a sense of togetherness.

Entering the two-story foyer, the entire first level is done in dark, wood look, luxury plank flooring. There is a formal dining room to the right and what the builder calls a “flex room” to the left that could be used as a home office or small sitting room that looks out over the front yard.

The foyer continues into the heart of the home with an open floor plan that opens into the great room, kitchen and morning room. There are nine- foot ceilings on the first floor and a wall of windows which bring in lots natural light and give the entire level a bright, airy feel. The custom wide trim package gives the house a sharp, classic look.

A gas fireplace is the focal point of the great room. It’s done with a handsome slate surround accented by the white trim and mantle.

The beautiful kitchen is open to the great room and features an island with the sink, built in dishwasher and seating for three. Appliances are stainless steel and the stove is gas. White Aristocraft cabinetry with soft-close drawers and doors are offset by sand/brown tone granite countertops. The morning room off the kitchen provides plenty of room for seating.

French doors lead to a covered back patio which makes summer entertaining even more convenient or even for everyday family meals.

Set behind the kitchen is a mudroom and pantry storage area, with access to the garage for loading and unloading groceries and family members. Built in cubbies provide a convenient location for coats and footwear. A half bath is located here too.

A turned staircase off the great room leads to the second floor where there is a small sitting area.

The large owners suite also has a spacious master bath with a dual sink vanity, walk-in shower and access to a walk-in closet. Three other bedrooms access a second bath with a tub/shower arrangement. Granite is used for bath countertops too. A second floor laundry makes keeping the house in order much easier.

Some of the other features of the home include engineered stone flooring and engineered I-joist flooring system, 9’ superior pre-cast basement walls, Energy Star 3.1 rating, concrete drive, hydroseeded lawn and landscaping.

“Only six homesites remain in a community that already has over 200 established homes. Other two-story plans and ranch designs are available starting in the mid-$300s,” said Gilray.

Lancaster’s Cross Creek is a convenient location that is minutes from the Heritage Trail bike path and Westwood Park, as well as dining and shopping. Sidewalks provide excellent access for dog walking, jogging and a safe place for children to ride bikes.

The home as shown is $439,900 and is open for viewing regular hours, Monday-Wednesday, and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Thursday and Friday by appointment by contacting Scott Gilray at 691-6900 or 901-1470 (cell).

To learn more about David Homes, “The Community Builder,” visit davidhomes.com. The builder has communities in Lancaster, Hamburg, Orchard Park, Grand Island, Pendleton and Wheatfield. Or they can build on your lot.