Cytocybernetics wins $250,000 research award

Cytocybernetics, a University at Buffalo spinoff and a past 43North winner, has received a $250,000 research award.

The company received the Small Business Innovation Research award from the National Institute of Mental Health, to support its expansion into neuronal drug development. The company makes a device that focuses on cardiac applications, but wants to extend the device's application to brain cells.

Cytocybernetics was founded by UB medical researchers. The startup won $500,000 in the 2015 edition of 43North.