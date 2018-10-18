With first freeze and snow in the books, what's next?

October is considered Buffalo's most changeable month for weather.

This year is no exception.

After a spree of summer-like weather to start the month, at least one location in every Western New York county recorded sub-freezing temperatures this morning, National Weather Service data shows.

In Erie County, the lowest of the low temperatures included 30-degree readings in Clarence Center, East Aurora, Springville, North Boston and Elma Center.

Nunda in Allegany County recorded the region's lowest temperature – 27 degrees. And, thermometers dropped to 28 degrees in Olean, Middleport and Warsaw.

Also, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and Niagara Falls International Airport recorded its first traces of snow early this morning, the weather service reported. That's about a week earlier than average.

Could there be more snowflakes across Western New York in the next few days?

It's possible. Here's what to expect through the weekend:

Today

Below-normal temperatures will persist throughout today across Western New York with temperatures in the mid-40s. Lake-effect precipitation should wind down during the morning hours and sunny skies will emerge, National Weather Service forecasts show.

The weather service forecasts overnight temperatures will dip into the low 40s overnight and westerly winds will increase, with gusts over 30 mph at times.

Friday

By Friday, high pressure southeast of the region will help to boost temperatures with warmer air. Mostly sunny skies are forecast with temperatures close to normal – in the high 50s. Breezy conditions are expected to persist.

Saturday

Chances for showers increase Friday night through Saturday night, before another cold front drops temperatures back below normal late Saturday into the latter part of the weekend, forecasters said.

Breezy conditions are expected to prevail Saturday with temperatures in the low 50s, the weather service said.

Sunday

Highs on Sunday are only forecast in the low 40s with chances for rain and snow showers in the morning and rain showers around midday.

"The northwesterly flow will focus the lake-effect showers southeast of the lakes," the weather service said. "With temperatures aloft marginally cold enough for snow, snow accumulation should generally be limited, with the best chance for any accumulation across higher terrain."