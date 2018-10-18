CEKALSKE, Richard L.

CEKALSKE - Richard L. October 15, 2018, of Niagara Falls, NY, age 84. Beloved companion of Lorraine Hapeman. Dearest father of Alan, Barbara, David Cekalske and Jennifer (Craig) Zotara. Dear grandfather of David, Deborah, Molly, Valerie and six great-grandchildren. Brother of Mary Ann (Larry) Steinhauer and predeceased by two sisters. Also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday in Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment in Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery. Richard was an Army Veteran, active volunteer with Mended Hearts and enjoyed country dancing. During Richard's final days he was under the care of Niagara Hospice. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com