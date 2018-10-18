Cash nominated for urban superintendent of the year

Kriner Cash is getting some national recognition for his work as superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools.

Cash is one of nine finalists up for Urban Superintendent of the Year, the top award among leaders in urban education. The winner will be announced next week in Baltimore at the annual fall conference of the Council of the Great City Schools, a coalition of 70 of the nation's largest school districts.

The winner receives a $10,000 college scholarship to present to a student.

Cash in 2015 took over as superintendent in Buffalo, where he provided stability and a vision for the troubled school district with a reform agenda he dubbed the New Education Bargain. His multipronged plan for improving Buffalo schools has focused on six specific areas, including more rigorous early elementary education, new innovative high schools and services for the district's neediest students and families.

His nomination for the annual Green-Garner Award puts Cash in good company, as he goes up against superintendents representing the Denver Public Schools; the El Paso Independent School District; Miami-Dade County Schools; Pittsburgh Public Schools; the Dallas Independent School District; Shelby County Schools in Memphis; Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools; and the New York City Department of Education District 14 in Brooklyn.

He was nominated for the award by School Board President Barbara Seals Nevergold.

"It is a great honor to be recognized by the Council of Great City Schools for the leading-edge work we are doing in Buffalo," Cash said. "This is a team recognition that acknowledges the extraordinary dedication and focused effort of our entire city, our board, staff and children."