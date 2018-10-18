Buffalo men charged with attempted theft at used car dealer

Two Buffalo men were arrested Tuesday night and charged with trying to steal wheels and rims from a vehicle at a Genesee Street used automobile dealer, according to a police report.

Willie L. Holcombe Jr., 55, of Babcock Street, and Robert D. Montgomery, 44, of Moselle Street, were arrested at about 11:30 p.m. on Genesee near Guilford Street.

Police recovered a tire jack and a tire iron at the scene, according to the report.

Holcombe and Montgomery were charged with second-degree auto stripping, fourth-degree attempted grand larceny, possession of burglar tools and third-degree trespassing.