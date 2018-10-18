Bills elevate receiver Cam Phillips to 53-man roster, release Robert Foster

The Buffalo Bills have elevated wide receiver Cam Phillips from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, his agent tweeted Thursday.

Congratulations to Cam Phillips @camphil5 for signing to the #Bills 53 man roster...well deserved!! — Jason Bernstein (@Clarity_JB) October 18, 2018

The Bills later confirmed the move and announced that wide receiver Robert Foster has been released. Foster, an undrafted free agent from Alabama who made the team out of training camp, had two catches for 30 yards on nine targets and was underwhelming despite high hopes.

The Bills signed Phillips as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech and he spent the spring and training camp with them before being released in the final cuts before the regular season. He was then signed to the practice squad.

Phillips had 71 catches for 964 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games as a senior.