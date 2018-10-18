[BN] Blitz newsletter: Derek Anderson, come on down

Even Sean McDermott couldn't fathom handing Nathan Peterman another start. The Bills on Wednesday named Derek Anderson their starting quarterback, just eight days after signing him off the street.

Anderson's attention has been focused on his three young children since the Panthers were eliminated from the playoffs last season, but a week ago he added mentoring Bills rookie Josh Allen to his plate. Then Allen got hurt and Peterman's poor play continued, so that left Anderson as the only choice to start this week against the Colts.

“It's not exactly how I saw it happening,” Anderson said after assuming the starting role. “I'm not going to lie to you, but I mean, I talked with my friends, my wife. … I told Coach, ‘If I'm going to do it, I'm fully committed to it,’ and that's why I came here.”

Anderson contended Wednesday that he is fit enough to handle to job. He said he's going to do the best he can to learn the playbook, but if he doesn't feel comfortable running the plays offensive coordinator Brian Daboll wants, he'll just say so.

“I told him, if I can't see the picture in my brain (of the play) when I say it, it's not in,” Anderson said. “If I can't see it, I can't see the picture, I'm not comfortable with it, I'm just going to tell him, ‘Hey, I don't feel good on that.’ He's OK with that. Obviously we're going to have to work through that as we go."

Josh Allen viewing elbow injury as "a blessing in disguise": That's because he gets to watch a veteran in action, though some time away from the Bills' offensive line might be good for his well-being, too. "I get to kind of step back and see 'DA' from a different lens, see how he controls the huddle, how he operates," Allen said.

Nathan Peterman still just one snap from playing: Ugh, what a buzzkill. But it's true! And you could probably argue that Anderson is more likely to be injured than the average quarterback, having only a handful of practices in since the end of last season. "It’s a crazy league," Peterman said Wednesday. "You’re always one play away, so as a player in this league, you’ve got to have a short memory, no matter what that is, what that looks like for next week. I’m going to be ready."

How it happened: Vic Carucci looked back at the events that led the Bills to starting a newcomer with fewer starts than Allen since Allen's 15th birthday.

Transcripts: Hear from Sean McDermott on the Derek Anderson decision and Josh Allen's prognosis, and Derek Anderson, Josh Allen and LeSean McCoy on the quarterback change.

Bills move into top 5 in defensive pressure rate after effort against Texans: The Bills were credited with pressuring Houston's Deshaun Watson on more than half of his dropbacks, which is massive. It's amazing they lost that game.

