St. Bonaventure men's basketball picked ninth in Atlantic 10 preseason poll

The St. Bonaventure University men's basketball team was picked to finish ninth in the Atlantic 10 in the preseason poll released Thursday at the conference media day in Brooklyn.

The Bonnies totaled 167 points in voting by the league's head coaches and select media members. The Bonnies were 26-8 last season, setting a school record for wins, and were second in the conference at 14-4.

Courtney Stockard was chosen to the preseason all-conference second team. Stockard is the team's leading returning scorer at 13.3 points and had 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season in coming back from missing the previous two seasons with foot injuries.

The Bonnies open Nov. 7 against Bucknell.

Saint Louis received 15 of the 26 first-place votes and was chosen to finish No. 1, followed by Saint Joseph's, which received four first-place votes.

Saint Louis was 17-16 overall last year and 9-9 in the A-10 but returns preseason all-conference selections Javon Bess, Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French.

Saint Joseph's returns all-conference selections Lamarr Kimble and Charlie Brown Jr., who both missed last season with injuries. The Hawks finished at 16-16 last year, 10-8 in the A-10. Davidson was third with 314 points and six first-place votes followed by George Mason with 287 points and the remaining first-place vote.

PRESEASON POLL

Saint Louis (15) - 348 Saint Joseph’s (4) - 324 Davidson (6) - 314 George Mason (1) - 287 Rhode Island - 221 Dayton - 206 VCU - 195 Massachusetts - 175 St. Bonaventure - 167 Richmond - 156 Duquesne - 146 La Salle - 85 George Washington - 73 Fordham - 33

PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

Kellan Grady, Davidson

Josh Cunningham, Dayton

Otis Livingston II, George Mason

Luwane Pipkins, Massachusetts

Grant Golden, Richmond

PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM



Eric Williams, Jr., Duquesne

Pookie Powell, La Salle

Jeff Dowtin, Rhode Island

Courtney Stockard, St. Bonaventure

Javon Bess, Saint Louis

Jordan Goodwin, Saint Louis

PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE THIRD TEAM

Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson

Lamarr Kimble, Saint Joseph's

Charlie Brown, Jr., Saint Joseph's

Hasahn French, Saint Louis

De'Riante Jenkins, VCU

PRESEASON ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

