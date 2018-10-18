St. Bonaventure men's basketball picked ninth in Atlantic 10 preseason poll
The St. Bonaventure University men's basketball team was picked to finish ninth in the Atlantic 10 in the preseason poll released Thursday at the conference media day in Brooklyn.
The Bonnies totaled 167 points in voting by the league's head coaches and select media members. The Bonnies were 26-8 last season, setting a school record for wins, and were second in the conference at 14-4.
Courtney Stockard was chosen to the preseason all-conference second team. Stockard is the team's leading returning scorer at 13.3 points and had 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season in coming back from missing the previous two seasons with foot injuries.
The Bonnies open Nov. 7 against Bucknell.
Saint Louis received 15 of the 26 first-place votes and was chosen to finish No. 1, followed by Saint Joseph's, which received four first-place votes.
Saint Louis was 17-16 overall last year and 9-9 in the A-10 but returns preseason all-conference selections Javon Bess, Jordan Goodwin and Hasahn French.
Saint Joseph's returns all-conference selections Lamarr Kimble and Charlie Brown Jr., who both missed last season with injuries. The Hawks finished at 16-16 last year, 10-8 in the A-10. Davidson was third with 314 points and six first-place votes followed by George Mason with 287 points and the remaining first-place vote.
PRESEASON POLL
- Saint Louis (15) - 348
- Saint Joseph’s (4) - 324
- Davidson (6) - 314
- George Mason (1) - 287
- Rhode Island - 221
- Dayton - 206
- VCU - 195
- Massachusetts - 175
- St. Bonaventure - 167
- Richmond - 156
- Duquesne - 146
- La Salle - 85
- George Washington - 73
- Fordham - 33
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM
- Kellan Grady, Davidson
- Josh Cunningham, Dayton
- Otis Livingston II, George Mason
- Luwane Pipkins, Massachusetts
- Grant Golden, Richmond
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM
- Eric Williams, Jr., Duquesne
- Pookie Powell, La Salle
- Jeff Dowtin, Rhode Island
- Courtney Stockard, St. Bonaventure
- Javon Bess, Saint Louis
- Jordan Goodwin, Saint Louis
PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE THIRD TEAM
- Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson
- Lamarr Kimble, Saint Joseph's
- Charlie Brown, Jr., Saint Joseph's
- Hasahn French, Saint Louis
- De'Riante Jenkins, VCU
PRESEASON ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
- Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson
- Terry Nolan, Jr., George Washington
- Cyril Langevine, Rhode Island
- Jacob Gilyard, Richmond
- Javon Bess, Saint Louis
Story topics: atlantic 10/ Courtney Stockard/ St. Bonaventure/ St. Bonaventure basketball
Share this article