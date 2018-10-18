Amherst Police looking for missing teen from India

The Amherst Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a teen from India who is missing.

Gursewak Singh, 14, was last seen at 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Sheridan/Bailey area of Amherst, wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a turban, police said. He is part of a tour group.

Singh is 5-foot-6 with black hair, brown eyes and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about Singh's whereabouts is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 689-1311.