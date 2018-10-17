WNY golfers far off pace in Senior LPGA

Laura Davies of Great Britain scored a sweep of the two senior major golf events for women by winning the Senior LPGA Championship on Wednesday on the Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Ind. She had won the inaugural U.S. Senior Open in July.

Davies, 55, capped her wire-to-wire victory with a birdie on the par-5 18th, her fourth in the round. She shot 68-70-70 over the par-72 layout on a chilly day in southern Indiana with weather in the low 50s. She won by four strokes over Helen Alfredsson of Sweden (70-212) and Silvia Cavaleri of Italy (71-212).

Michele Redman of Minneapolis shot 73 to finish fourth with 215. Brandie Burton of San Bernardino, Calif., who was second after her 66 on Tuesday, finished with a 77 and wound up fifth at 217.

Defending champion Trish Johnson of Great Britain shot a final 73 for 219 and sixth place.

Cindy Miller of Silver Creek tied for 58th place. Miller shot 78-84-79-241, 25 over par. Marlene Davis of Williamsville had her second straight 83 and finished 70th with a 246 total.