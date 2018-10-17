WIEGAND, Mary Ann (Weiss)

Passed October 15, 2018, at age 66, after a long battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Robert Wiegand; dearest mother of Allison. She is also survived by a loving sister, Jacqueline (Philip) Lawniczak; a niece and nephews and many wonderful friends. Daughter of the late Frank and Esther Weiss of East Eden.The family will be present to receive friends Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 10:30 AM at The Infant Jesus Shrine, 3452 Niagara Falls Blvd., North Tonawanda, NY. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary's memory to the SPCA. Share your condolences, www.AMIGONE.com