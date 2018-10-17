WESOLOWSKI, Clara C. (Kalstek)

WESOLOWSKI - Clara C. (nee Kalstek) October 16, 2018, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Eugene S. "Mickey" Wesolowski; loving mother of Jane (Fred Phillips) Wolf, Mary (David) Bartlett, Daniel Wesolowski, Martin (Michelle) Wesolowski, Judy (Richard) Clark and the late Baby Boy Wesolowski and Stephen Michael Wesolowski; cherished grandmother of Jeannie (Josh), Mark Jr. (Jessie), Julie (Kevin), Allison (Sam), Greg, Matthew, Anna, Victoria and Joseph; adored great-grandmother of Riley; dear sister of Theresa (Thomas) Kuczma and the late Virginia (late Thaddeus) Synoracki, Jean (late Edward) Tyzcka, Harriet (late Henry) Andrzejewski, Joseph (late Lorraine) Kalstek and Frank (Arlene) Kalstek; also survived by nieces and nephews.The family will be present on Thursday from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Road), where prayers will be offered on Friday at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.