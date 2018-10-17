Try these 6 Oktoberfest beers brewed in Buffalo

Oktoberfest season is the perfect time to stock up on malty lagers of all shapes and sizes. From marzens to festbiers, and everything between, local breweries have you covered when it comes to anything and everything you would want to drink this season.

Here are six of the best Oktoberfest-style beers produced locally.

Woodcock Brothers Brewing Cocktoberfest. Pours a vibrant copper color and opens with big aromas of malt. It features a lighter mouthfeel with flavors of rich malt and a soft, hoppy finish.

Cocktoberfest is quite sessionable at 5.5 percent alcohol by volume, so don’t question it if you find yourself reaching for another. Available in cans and on draft at select locations.

Flying Bison Brewing Bisonfest. As traditional a marzen as you’ll find locally, Bisonfest gives you everything you would want from the style – deep malt flavors, a dab of sweetness and notes of spiced molasses and caramel. Available in bottles and draft at select locations.

Resurgence Brewing Oktoberfest. This marzen is well-balanced with equal parts biscuity malts, caramel and toffee. It’s incredibly smooth and goes down quite easily. It can be found in a four-pack of 16-ounce cans, so make sure you buy enough because it goes quick. Available in cans and on draft at select locations.

12 Gates Brewing Festbier. A lighter festbier more akin to the authentic Munich Oktoberfest lagers you would get if you were celebrating in Germany. It’s crisp, clean and easy to drink, with just enough of a malt backbone. Available on tap at select locations.

Gordon Biersch Festbier. This is a classic representation of the style. It’s much lighter bodied than a traditional marzen and is ultimately approachable. It’s more hop than malt forward like many of its brethren, but it makes for a nice gateway beer for newbies to the style. Available on draft at Gordon Biersch at the Walden Galleria.

Old First Ward Brewing OFWFest. OFWFest is also on the lighter side of spectrum. It features a rich, amber color, aromas of malt and spice with sweet bready malts and caramel on the palate. OFWFest gets bonus points because its pairs perfectly with a fish fry. Available on draft at Gene McCarthy’s in the Old First Ward.

