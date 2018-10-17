Thefts of cigarettes, beef jerky send Buffalo man to prison

A 35-year-old Buffalo man who admitted breaking into five gas stations to steal cigarettes, lottery tickets and beef jerky was sentenced to up to four years in prison for the crimes, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

According to the district attorney, Gioacchino Aquino used a crowbar to enter gas stations in Amherst, Cheektowaga, Lancaster, the Town of Tonawanda and West Seneca, causing thousands of dollars in damages between Jan. 2 and Jan. 10.

A traffic stop by Amherst Police led to Aquino's arrest. He pleaded guilty in April to five counts of attempted burglary.

State Supreme Court Justice John L. Michalski sentenced Aquino to two to four years in prison. Assistant District Attorney Amy Beatrice Benedict of the Felony Trials Bureau prosecuted the case.