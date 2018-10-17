Take your pick! Free flowers today before freeze hits

The Flower Stand, a Southtowns U-pick flower farm, is about to lose its remaining crop of blooms to freezing temperatures in the forecast.

Rather than let the flowers die, the farm is giving them away to anyone who wants to go out into the field and cut them.

The farm, at Vaughn Street and Route 240 in Springville, will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Takers should dress for the field – which is cold and wet – and bring their own containers as well as something to cut the flowers with. Flowers are available while supplies last.