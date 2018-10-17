Share this article

State police warn about phone scammer pretending to be trooper

| Published | Updated

State police warned the public about a phone scam in which someone pretending to be a trooper is calling people and asking for Social Security numbers and other personal information.

The calls show up on caller ID as coming from a state police station but authorities said it's not them. The calls have been reported in areas between Erie County and Steuben County.

"We can confirm this is a scam, and add the State Police would never ask for this information over the phone. We are investigating the matter," police said in a statement.

Troopers recommended that anyone receiving a suspicious phone call should avoid giving any personal information by phone.

Maki Becker – Maki Becker has been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2005. Before that, she worked at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer.
