SMYTH, Patrick K.

SMYTH - Patrick K. Of Silver Creek, NY, October 16, 2018. Beloved son of Kimberly (Mark) Barrington; loving fiance; of Lauriel Knight. Grandson of Sharon (late Ernest) Niedermeier; brother of Jill Marie (Roger) Browning; uncle of Greenlee Browning; nephew of Martin, Greg (Jill), Kurt (Katie) Niedermeier. Also survived by cousins, Mariah, Austin and Tyler. Friends may call Friday from 1-3PM and 6-8PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, where services will be held Saturday at 10AM. Patrick was a Veteran of the United States Army, and received a Purple Heart after being wounded in Afghanistan on July 18, 2012. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials may be made to AMVETS.