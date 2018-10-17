Sabres fourth-round pick Matej Pekar signs entry level contract

Matej Pekar, the Buffalo Sabres' fourth-round pick in June, has signed his three-year entry level contract, the team announced.

Pekar, a center selected 94th overall, has spent the first 10 games of this season with the Barrie Colts of the OHL. He has six goals and 11 points.

He took part in Sabres development camp after the draft and was committed to play college hockey for Miami University in Ohio. Five days after the draft, he was selected 108th overall by the Colts in the OHL Draft.

Pekar initially said he planned to return to the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL. He was named the USHL Rookie of the Year last season, tying for the league lead among rookies with 54 points (10 goals and 46 assists) in 56 games. But after visiting Barrie, he opted to sign with the Colts.

He also played for the Czech Republic during the World U18 Championships and the Hlinka Memorial Tournament.