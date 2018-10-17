Rollover crash, live power lines force closing of Route 20 in Hamburg

A section of Route 20 in Hamburg remained closed Wednesday evening as emergency responders dealt with a rollover accident made complicated by the presence of live power lines, according to an official from the Lake View Fire Department.

The accident happened just after 7:30 p.m. along Route 20 between North Creek and Lakeview roads in the town, said John Wicka, the Lake View fire commissioner.

That 1-mile stretch of the road was closed in both directions, according to the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition, or NITTEC.

It was believed to be a one-vehicle accident, but Wicka said he didn't have any information at this point on any injuries, how many people were in the vehicle and how close the vehicle was to the power lines.

Wicka said crews were waiting for National Grid to turn off the power in the area to allow them better access to the crash scene.

A Hamburg Police dispatcher said she had no information to provide on the incident.