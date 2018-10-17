Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 17, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to daredevil Evel Knievel, born on this date in 1938, “I learned one thing from jumping motorcycles that was of great value on the golf course, the putting green especially: Whatever you do, don’t come up short.”

• • •

POPPING CORKS – Twenty wineries from Western and Central New York will offer their vintages for tasting at 6 p.m. Saturday as the Shriners of Western New York host “Wines at the Shrine” in the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca.

Tickets are $25, two for $45, and include a wine glass, hors d’oeuvres and wine samples. There also will be a chance auction. For more info, call 674-8666.

• • •

HELLO, DOLLIES – The Niagara Frontier Doll Club returns to the Center for Tomorrow on the University at Buffalo North Campus in Amherst for its annual Doll Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

It will feature dolls of all vintages as well as accessories, books and doll artists with their special creations. Admission is $5; children under 12 are free. Proceeds benefit the Hope Gardens women’s shelter and the Sisters of St. Francis Women’s Respite Program.

• • •

LET’S DANCE – The Blarney Bunch performs as the St. Patrick’s Irish Club, the Knights of Equity and the Daughters of Erin host a fall dance and party from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road.

Donation is $15 and includes pop, tea, coffee, soda bread, snacks and desserts. A cash bar is available. Proceeds benefit the Irish Center. For tickets, call 826-0828 or 875-0282.

• • •

SPOOKY DOINGS – Tales of murders, hangings, grave robbing and other eerie events will be told as the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia, hosts a Halloween Ghostwalk at 7 p.m. Friday. Cost is $10 and reservations are required. For tickets and info, call 585-343-4727.

There’s more Saturday night – a Halloween Candlelight Ghostwalk in the Historic Batavia Cemetery on Harvester Avenue. Tours begin at 7 p.m. and run every 15 minutes until 8:30. Tickets are $10 and include refreshments. For reservations, call 585-343-3220.

• • •

SAVE THE DATE – The Buffalo Federation of Women’s Clubs hosts An Autumn Day in East Aurora on Oct. 25 in the Roycroft Inn, 40. S. Grove St., East Aurora. There will be a theme basket auction, raffles and table and door prizes. Doors open at 10:30 a.m, with lunch at noon. Tickets are $35. Reservations are needed by Friday. Call 861-2479.

• • •

