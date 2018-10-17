Public invited to meeting on plans for old Children's Hospital

The developers of the former Women and Children's Hospital site are inviting the public to an information session from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Kleinhans Music Hall.

Sinatra & Company Real Estate and Ellicott Development are planning to turn the old hospital into a mixed-use community – including up to 322 apartments, condominiums and town houses, plus an urban grocery, boutique shops, office space, a hotel of up to 94 guest rooms and an EduKids day care center.

The information session is scheduled to be held in the Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans, 3 Symphony Circle.

Attendees are invited to view materials, ask questions and provide feedback about the site plans, building uses, new construction and demolition, concept designs, green space initiatives and municipal approvals.

Questions in advance of the meeting can be emailed to Amy Nagy at amy@sinatraandcompany.com. Amy can also be reached at 220-8468, ext. 118. More information can be found at elmwoodcrossing.com.