PATUTO - August L. "Gus/Gussie"

Of Buffalo, NY, passed away on October 12, 2018. Mr. Patuto was the beloved son of the late Vincenzo and Pasqualena Patuto, born in Bradford, PA on August 6, 1941. In the late 1960's, Mr. Patuto moved to Buffalo and advanced his career as a Freelance Writer for the Western New York Realty Group, the [BN] Home Finder, and various former business trade publications for McGraw-Hill in New York City. Gus was a member of the Penn State WNY Alumni Association and was best known as a loyal fan of the Penn State Nittany Lion's football team. Mr. Patuto was a loving brother of Aida (Bob) Shotts. He was a dear friend and family member of Gerhardt Yaskow, Suzette (Timothy) Swiatkowski and Jackie Tirone. August had also been a lifelong friend of Bob Mentzer, and Meade and Grada Arble. Besides his parents, Mr. Patuto was predeceased by his loving brother, Alfonso (Rose) Patuto. A Humanist Service officiated by Reverend Anne Paris and Hugh Pratt will take place on October 20, 2018 at the private residence of Mr. Russell Maxwell and Morgan McDole at 57 Tillinghast Place (The Davidson House). Friends are welcome from 5:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gussie's memory may be made to the Feral Cat Focus, Inc., P.O. Box 404, East Aurora, NY 14052. All Arrangements have been entrusted to Michael R. Fantauzzi, Director of the FANTAUZZI FUNERAL HOME, 82 East Main Street, Fredonia, NY.