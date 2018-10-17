PANCZYSZYN, Irene (Hryshchuk)

October 16, 2018, at age 93. Beloved wife of the late Michael; dear mother of the late Christine (Bob) Myndiuk and the late Jerry (Christine) Panczyszyn; loving grandmother of Jessica Colarusso, Collin (Aubrey) Panczyszyn and Roman (Nadia) Myndiuk; and 4 great-grand-children; dear sister of the late George (Irene) Hryshchuk; also survived by nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Thursday 4-7PM. Panachyda service at 7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 3275 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, Friday at 10AM. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church are preferred. Condolences may be shared online at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com