OWENS, Louise R. (Dukes)

OWENS - Louise R. (nee Dukes)

October 9, 2018, age 90. Married to the late Shadie Owens. Three children: Rev. Zelba Owens, Zel Cason, and Zephel Owens; a host of grand and great-grandchildren. Memorial Service Friday, October 19, 2018, 6 PM - 7:30 PM at Durham Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 174 East Eagle St., Buffalo, NY. Homegoing Celebration Saturday, October 20, 2018, 11 AM (visitation 10 - 11 AM) at Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, 549 Clarissa St., Rochester, NY. Interment Oakwood Cemetery, Pittsford, NY. Services entrusted to LATIMER FUNERAL HOME, 585-328-2680.