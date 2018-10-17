Overnight fire engulfs one Buffalo home, damages two others

Three homes on Box Avenue in Buffalo were involved in an overnight two-alarm fire, with $150,000 damage estimated to one home, the Buffalo Fire Department said.

There were no injuries in the fire, and the cause is under investigation, officials said. The Buffalo Fire Department called the Red Cross to assist nine adults.

There was $150,000 damage estimated to 214 Box Ave., as well as $75,000 to the contents. The fire spread to 212 Box Ave., which sustained $75,000 damage to the building and $50,000 to the contents, and also affected 218 Box Ave. ($5,000 damage to building).