Share this article

print logo
(Photo by Laura F. Kazmierczak)

Overnight fire engulfs one Buffalo home, damages two others

| Published | Updated

Three homes on Box Avenue in Buffalo were involved in an overnight two-alarm fire, with $150,000 damage estimated to one home, the Buffalo Fire Department said.

There were no injuries in the fire, and the cause is under investigation, officials said. The Buffalo Fire Department called the Red Cross to assist nine adults.

There was $150,000 damage estimated to 214 Box Ave., as well as $75,000 to the contents. The fire spread to 212 Box Ave., which sustained $75,000 damage to the building and $50,000 to the contents, and also affected 218 Box Ave. ($5,000 damage to building).

Story topics: / / /

Keith McShea – Keith McShea is a current staff reporter for The Buffalo News and a former deputy sports editor. Before that, he covered high school sports for The News since his hiring in 1999.
There are no comments - be the first to comment