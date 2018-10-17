Olofsson scores two more as Amerks win fourth in row

Rookie winger Victor Olofsson continued his hot scoring for Rochester, scoring two goals and assisting on two others in the Americans’ 6-1 victory over the Utica Comets at the Utica War Memorial.

Olofsson has five goals and 10 assists for 11 points in six games.

It was the fourth straight win for the Amerks (4-2-0), who took over first place in the American Hockey League North Division with a home game coming up against the Toronto Marlies on Friday and a road game at Belleville (Ont.) Senators on Saturday.

The Amerks score four power-play goals, raising their total to 10 for the season. They had three in the first period, taking a 3-0 lead.

Defenseman Zach Redmond got Rochester started with two power-play goals in the first 7:53 of the opening. Then Olofsson struck with the man advantage at 12:50. Lawrence Pilut, another rookie from Sweden, assisted.

Olofsson and Danny O’Regan scored even-strength goals in the second period for the Amerks, who added a power-play tally by Alexander Nylander in the third with assists by Rasmus Asplund and Brendan Guhle. It was Guhle’s fourth assist of the season.

Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves in goal for Rochester. Richard Bachman also had 24 for Utica.