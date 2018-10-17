North American Breweries will become FIFCO USA

North American Breweries, Labatt USA's parent company, will change its name to FIFCO USA.

FIFCO stands for Florida Ice and Farm Co. It's also the name of the Costa Rica-based global beverage company of which stateside beer and alcoholic beverage business North American Breweries is a part.

The rebrand is just one of several changes made at the company this year. It also named a new CEO and chief sales officer, added 35 new sales people, revamped its supply chain and invested $50 million in the Genesee Brewery.

FIFCO USA is headquartered in Rochester. Its portfolio includes Labatt USA in Buffalo, Genesee Brewing Co. in Rochester and the Magic Hat Brewing Co. in Vermont.

“We’ve done the work to position ourselves for future expansion in the United States,” said Adrian Lachowski, CEO of FIFCO USA. “This is the next step to embrace the purpose and values of FIFCO and fully connect our brands to consumers in our core markets."