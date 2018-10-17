NEWTON, Bernice E.

NEWTON - Bernice E. Age 95, of North Tonawanda, NY, Thursday, October 11, 2018; daughter of the late Charles Allen and Eva (nee Lewis) Newton; predeceased by six brothers and four sisters; survived by her sister-in-law Kathryn (late Marvin) Newton; many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 20, at 10 AM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), City of Tonawanda. Friends invited. A private burial will be in Newton Cemetery, Emporium, PA. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Tonawanda Free Methodist Church, 207 Grove St., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Bernice had been employed for 40 years at Sylvania/Philips Electronics N.A. in Emporium, retiring in 1982 as Secretary to the Plant Manager. She enjoyed traveling in Europe, Israel, and China, as well as extensively throughout the United States.