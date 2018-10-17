New lease on life for former Bon-Ton store in Lockport

The former Bon-Ton store at 5737 S. Transit Road is on the way to new ownership.

It was one of more than 230 properties belonging to the bankrupt and defunct department store chain that were auctioned off last month.

Neither the buyer nor terms of the deal were disclosed, but the sale is expected to close by the end of the year, according to Bill Parness, a spokesman for A&G Realty, the Long Island company that conducted the auction.

Citing confidentiality clauses, A&G declined to share further details. The 82,000-square-foot, free-standing store is situated near a Walmart store in the Lockport Mall.