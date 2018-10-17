Share this article

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, right, is joined by (L-R) Craig Jackson of Clean Communities of WNY, Tony Hazzan of NYSERDA, and Public Works Commissioner Bill Geary at Chestnut Ridge Park to unveil the park’s new dual port electric vehicle charging station, located near the casino. (Photo courtesy of Erie County)

New electric car charging stations installed at Chestnut Ridge Park

New electric car charging stations have been installed in Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park and will soon be coming to Como Lake Park in Lancaster.

The new stations were installed as part of a larger state effort to grow the number of electric vehicles and vehicle charging stations.

“We are thrilled to have this station here at Chestnut Ridge Park, our largest park and one where it is sure to be noticed and used,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, in a statement.

The newly installed ChargePoint level 2 dual port charting station can add about 10-to-20 miles of driving range per hour of charge. Drivers can unlock a charging station with a ChargePoint ID card, ChargePoint App, or by calling the ChargePoint 1-800 number on the station screen.

