MUSALL - Richard K. Age 83, of North Tonawanda, October 15, 2018, at his home and under the care of Niagara Hospice. Richard was a member of the US Air Force for 38 years and worked as an airplane mechanic. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. He loved camping, traveling and playing cards. He was the husband of the late Nancy (nee Stange) Musall who died in 2013. Beloved father of Timothy (Maryellen) Musall, Kenneth Musall, Suzette (William) Drenko, and Amy (Jonathan) Chase. Grandfather of seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is the uncle of several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda, on Friday from 4 - 8 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 11 AM from St. John Lutheran Church, 6950 Ward Rd., in the Town of Wheatfield, the Rev. Michael Borgstede will officiate.Interment will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery. If so desired, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice or St. John Lutheran Church. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com