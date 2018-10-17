MALLETTE, Ruth (Steinbruckner)

Died October 14, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Mallette. Dear mother of Robert G. Mallette, Kathleen (John) Courtney, Jeanne (Rick) Karnath, Mary Struebel, Patrick Mallette and the late Michael Mallette. Loving grandmother of Janina (Jason) Leisten, Ryan and Daniel Mallette, Meghan Courtney, Katie (Antione) Myles, Molly (Sam) Crosby, Devin, Maggie, Sean, Liam Karnath and Samantha Struebel; great-grandmother of Ambriella and Gwendalynn Leisten, Patrick Courtney and Dominick Myles. Also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends and family may call on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (South Towns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church (please assemble at church). The interment will follow mass at Holy Cross Cemetery. Mrs. Mallette was a member of the Southtowns Miniature Club and a longtime parishioner and volunteer at Queen of Heaven Church and member of the St. John's Travel Club. Ruth's family is truly grateful for the caregivers and extended family she had at Mercy SNF at OLV. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com