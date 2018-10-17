LOGEL, Edward P., Jr.

LOGEL - Edward P., Jr. Of Hamburg, suddenly, October 15, 2018; husband of Carole (nee Egner); father of Joseph (Cheryl), Michael "Pete" (Denise), Daniel (Lynn), Thomas and the late Edward Logel, III; grandfather of Abby, Steven, Amy, Michael, Matthew, Alexandra, Samantha, Margaret and Blake; great-grandfather of Haleigh, Audrey, Grace, Charlotte and Owen; brother of Peter and William Logel; predeceased by three brothers and three sisters. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Church, Orchard Park, Saturday at 10 AM. No prior visitation. Memorials may be made to Tuberous Sclerosis. Mr. Logel was a member of American Legion Post #527. Register at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com