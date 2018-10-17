Share this article

Lancaster teen charged in home break-in, theft in Alden

A Lancaster teenager was arrested Tuesday after he was found with stolen goods and admitted he had taken them during a burglary four days earlier in Alden, State Police reported.

A homeowner in Alden on Tuesday complained to troopers that a cell phone, jewelry and other items were missing from the home.

Troopers looked into the case and, with the help of the victim, found the phone.

Charlie Papke. (Photo courtesy New York State Police)

A State Police statement doesn't say precisely how, or where, the phone was located. But troopers said it was in the possession of Charlie Papke, 18, and he confessed to taking the other items after breaking into the home last Friday. Papke is charged with second-degree burglary.

