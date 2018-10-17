Krog seeks partial demolition of Tifft Street warehouse

A one-story brick and sheet-metal portion of a larger warehouse and storage building in South Buffalo is being targeted for demolition, as the Orchard Park developer that owns the complex seeks new tenants for the larger space.

Peter Krog's Krog Corp. is seeking approval from the Buffalo Preservation Board to take down a ramshackle 6,000-square-foot white addition that is attached to a larger 53,700-square-foot facility at 580 Tifft St. Photos included with the application show rotted wood, peeling paint, rusted metal, exposed insulation and water damage throughout the interior of the portion slated for demolition.

Formerly home to Hood Industries, the overall complex was constructed in 1950 on a seven-acre lot, and has three overhead loading doors and 20-foot ceilings. The building includes a 3,500-square-foot office and paint booth, and is zoned for heavy industrial use.

The request by Krog will be considered by the board at 3 p.m. Thursday in City Hall.